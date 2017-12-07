Grains lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 2.20 cents at $3.9620 a bushel; Dec corn down 1 cent 3.3820 a bushel; March oats lost 3 cents at $2.4460 a bushel while January soybeans was 11.200 cents lower at $9.9140 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down .10 cent at $1.16 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .28 cent at $1.4575 a pound; December lean hogs was down .05 cent at $.6378 a pound.