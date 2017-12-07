Dollar General tops Street 3Q forecasts

Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $252 million.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.9 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.8 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $4.37 to $4.47 per share.

Dollar General shares have climbed 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17 percent. The stock has increased 20 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DG