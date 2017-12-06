Robert Iger likely to extend tenure as Disney CEO past 2019

Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) possible purchase of the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox Inc. (FOXA) could mean more time for Robert Iger as chief executive of Disney.

With the biggest acquisition in his company's history looming, Mr. Iger's tenure as Disney's CEO is likely to be extended yet again, said people close to the entertainment giant.

Disney is in negotiations to acquire assets of 21st Century Fox valued at around $40 billion.

The deal that could be announced as soon as late next week, people with knowledge of the talks said.