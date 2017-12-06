On Our Radar

Robert Iger likely to extend tenure as Disney CEO past 2019

Business Leaders Dow Jones Newswires

The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger attends a special screening of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, March 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger attends a special screening of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, March 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (2017 Invision)

Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) possible purchase of the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox Inc. (FOXA) could mean more time for Robert Iger as chief executive of Disney.

Continue Reading Below

With the biggest acquisition in his company's history looming, Mr. Iger's tenure as Disney's CEO is likely to be extended yet again, said people close to the entertainment giant.

Disney is in negotiations to acquire assets of 21st Century Fox valued at around $40 billion.

More from FOX Business

The deal that could be announced as soon as late next week, people with knowledge of the talks said.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments