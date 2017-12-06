Gas station hopes blue lights in bathroom can deter drug use

A Pennsylvania gas station is testing whether blue lights in bathrooms can discourage drug use by making it difficult for people to see their veins.

The Sheetz gas station chain has installed the lights at its New Kensington location as a pilot project.

A Sheetz spokesman says the company is working with local police on the initiative. Nick Ruffner says the lighting is designed to help customers and employees "avoid dangerous situations." He says it's being tested at that store "for the time being."

New Kensington resident Nathan Murray Sinicki tells WPXI-TV the bathroom's blue hue is jarring at first. But he says if the unorthodox deterrent is found to work he supports it.

WJAC-TV reports 179 people have died from drugs in Westmoreland County this year.