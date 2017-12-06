DaVita and AeroVironment jump while Fred's and Patterson dip

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

DaVita Inc., up $8.27 to $69.20

The dialysis services company agreed to sell a physician practice business to health insurer UnitedHealth for $4.9 billion.

Fred's Inc., down 95 cents to $4.14

The discount retailer suspended its dividend and said it will consider selling some businesses after a weak quarter.

AeroVironment Inc., up $11.22 to $54.47

The drone maker reported a big jump in sales in its most recent quarter.

Vera Bradley Inc., up $2.39 to $11.03

The handbag and accessories company forecast solid results in the current quarter.

Patterson Cos., down $1.51 to $34.81

An analyst for Morgan Stanley said Amazon is likely to enter the dental supply business.

Brown-Forman Corp., up $4.04 to $65.85

The liquor company raised its annual forecasts after it reported strong quarterly sales of bourbon, tequila and vodka.

United States Steel Corp., up $1.28 to $31.11

Steelmakers rallied after the Commerce Department said it will place an import duty on some steel products imported from Vietnam.

H&R Block Inc., up $2.70 to $28.99

The tax preparer posted stronger sales than analysts expected.