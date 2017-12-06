Citigroup sees 'high teens' pct decline in Q4 markets revenue

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc fourth-quarter markets revenue is on track to be down by a "high-teens" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Speaking at an investor conference held by bank stock analysts at Goldman Sachs, Gerspach said the decline is mostly from lower trading in fixed income and compares with an especially strong period in 2016.

On Tuesday executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of American Corp said their trading revenues are running about 15 percent less than a year earlier. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas)