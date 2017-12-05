Why Lands' End, Inc. Stock Popped Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) skyrocketed nearly 24% in Tuesday's early trading, then settled to trade up around 6% as of 1:15 p.m. EST after the casual clothing, accessories, and footwear retailer announced stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results.

Quarterly revenue climbed 4.5% year over year to $325.5 million, which translated to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting a net loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $320.2 million.

So what

Lands' End's top line included a 6.7% increase in direct segment revenue, to $290.3 million, and a 10.8% decline in retail segment revenue to $35.1 million. To be fair, the latter drop was primarily the result of fewer Lands' End shops at Sears, as the beleaguered department store chain has closed a significant number of locations over the past year.

"We are pleased with the continued momentum in our business in the third quarter, which carried through the Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday period," elaborated Lands' End CEO Jerome Griffith. "[W]e grew revenue, expanded gross margin, and significantly increased profitability."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

Lands' End didn't provide specific financial guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. But Griffith added that the company looks looks forward to building off this momentum as it strives toward "consistent revenue and earnings growth over the long term." All in all, this was a great start to that end, and it's no surprise that Lands' End stock is rallying in response.

10 stocks we like better than Lands End

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lands End wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2017

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.