The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending December 1:

Fiction

1. Artemis by Andy Weir, narrated by Rosario Dawson (Audible Studios)

2. Darker by E L James, narrated by Zachary Webber (Random House Audio)

3. Oathbringer by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)

4. Origin by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

5. Tom Clancy: Power and Empire by Mark Cameron, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

6. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts, narrated by Elisabeth Rodgers (Brilliance Audio)

7. Allie and Bea by Catherine Ryan Hyde, narrated by Lauren Ezzo and Janet Metzger (Brilliance Audio)

8. Cash City by Jonathan Fredrick, narrated by Ari Fliakos (Audible Studios)

9. Fata Morgana by Steven R. Boyett and Ken Mitchroney, narrated by Macleod Andrews (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10.The Rooster Bar by John Grisham, narrated by Ari Fliakos (Random House Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, narrated by Duncan Steen (Naxos AudioBooks)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. Ask More: The Power of Questions to Open Doors, Uncover Solutions, and Spark Change by Frank Sesno, narrated by the author (Brilliance Audio)

4. Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Alfred Molina (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat by Bee Wilson, narrated by Alison Larkin (Tantor Audio)

9. Unf(asterisk)ck Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (Harper Audio)

10. Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (Harper Audio)

