How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

Another afternoon fizzle for stocks left the Standard & Poor's 500 index with its third straight loss on Tuesday.

The market seemed like it was headed for a gain in the morning, after technology stocks recovered from one of their few stumbles this year. But the tech rally lost momentum as the afternoon went on, and losses for telecom stocks and utilities helped cement the S&P 500's longest losing streak in nearly four months.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 9.87 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,629.57.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 109.41, or 0.5 percent, to 24,180.64.

The Nasdaq composite fell 13.15, or 0.2 percent, to 6,762.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 15.65, or 1 percent, to 1,516.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12.65 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is down 50.95 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 85.37 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.26 points, or 1.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 390.74 points, or 17.5 percent.

The Dow is up 4,418.04 points, or 22.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,379.10 points, or 25.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 159.63 points, or 11.8 percent.