Grains mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 4.20 cents at $4.1860 a bushel; Dec corn lost 1 cent to 3.4360 a bushel; March oats lost .40 cent at $2.6260 a bushel while Jan. soybeans was up 9.40 cents at $10.0360 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down .78 cent at $1.1645 a pound; January feeder cattle lost .93 cent at $1.4940 a pound; December lean hogs lost .08 cent at $.6520 a pound.