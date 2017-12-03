U.S. equity index futures open higher after Senate passes tax bill

As of 1:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 231 points higher, or 0.94% to 24,469, the S&P 500 gained 16.00 points, or 0.60% to 2,660, while the Nasdaq added 29.75 points, or 0.47 to 6,376.



Continue Reading Below

(The following is the original story published by Reuters)

U.S. stock futures opened higher on Sunday after the U.S. Senate approved a tax overhaul bill early Saturday.

S&P 500 e-minis were up about 0.6 percent, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were also up about 0.6 percent, and Dow e-minis up more than 0.7 percent.

Saturday's Senate vote takes Republicans and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses.

The gains should hold since they reflect the Senate passage of the tax bill, said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

"We’re still on a short schedule - Congress has days to reconcile House and Senate bills," Colas said. "But markets want to believe it will happen."

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Mary Milliken)