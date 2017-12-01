On Our Radar

Why Shares of Synchronoss Technologies Tumbled Today

Markets Motley Fool

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) slumped on Thursday. There was no company-specific news driving the decline. The latest development was on Nov. 20, when Synchronoss received a letter from Nasdaq threatening suspension and delisting unless it requests a hearing, which the company said in a press release that it intended to do.

Synchronoss hasn't reported quarterly results since February of this year. The stock was down about 13% at market close.

So what

The delisting notice on Nov. 20 marked the latest chapter in an ongoing saga for Synchronoss. Here's a timeline of what has happened with the company since the beginning of the year:

Continue Reading Below

The stock has plunged this year as the result of these developments, and it's been volatile over the past few months. Today's slump is more of the same for Synchronoss investors.

Now what

Synchronoss will need to present a plan to regain compliance soon in order to avoid delisting. Investors are waiting on three separate quarterly reports, and the company is still working to restate its results for 2015 and 2016.

Until these issues are resolved, expect the stock to continue to swing up and down.

10 stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Synchronoss Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2017

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Synchronoss Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.