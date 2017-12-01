Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down .20 cent at $4.09 a bushel; Dec corn gained .60 cent to 3.4240 a bushel; December oats lost 2 cents at $2.4560 a bushel while Jan. soybeans was up 3 cents at $9.8860 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down .70 cent at $1.1920 a pound; January feeder cattle lost .40 cent at $1.5378 a pound; December lean hogs gained .58 cent at $.6485 a pound.