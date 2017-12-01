Blue Apron shares soar after replacing CEO

Shares of Blue Apron soared Friday, a day after the meal-kit company announced that co-founder Matt Salzberg stepped down as CEO.

The move comes less than six months after Blue Apron became a public company. Its stock is down nearly 70 percent since the end of June, and the company announced layoffs in October that cut 6 percent of its workforce.

The New York company said late Thursday that Salzberg was replaced as CEO by Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson. Salzberg, who co-founded the company 5 years ago, will be the company's executive chairman and will remain chairman of the board. The company is searching for a new chief financial officer.

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. rose 23 cents, or 7.7 percent, to $3.22 in morning trading.