Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. The Rolling Stones; $10,212,672; $160.54.
2. U2; $8,923,368; $115.47.
3. Coldplay; $4,648,194; $110.96.
4. Lady Gaga; $2,961,474; $115.83.
5. Guns N' Roses; $2,881,756; $114.84.
6. Bruno Mars; $2,443,357; $108.70.
7. Roger Waters; $2,219,746; $118.32.
8. Ed Sheeran; $1,423,663; $85.04.
9. Depeche Mode; $1,372,431; $87.90.
10. Kendrick Lamar; $1,204,555; $87.16.
11. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,113,064; $83.22.
12. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,084,704; $89.82.
13. Florida Georgia Line; $1,066,577; $53.38.
14. Jerry Seinfeld; $1,023,544; $121.06.
15. The Weeknd; $997,112; $84.52.
16. Luke Bryan; $995,284; $53.18.
17. J. Cole; $969,354; $80.78.
18. Zac Brown Band; $968,969; $51.39.
19. Dave Chappelle; $958,016; $122.67.
20. John Mayer; $872,558; $64.92.
