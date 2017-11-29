Tiffany 3Q profit rises, tops forecasts

Tiffany & Co.'s fiscal third-quarter profit beat Wall Street's view, bolstered by higher sales in most regions.

Continue Reading Below

The high end jewelry company's profit rose 5.3 percent to $100.2 million, or 80 cents per share, as revenue climbed 2.8 percent to $976.2 million.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $960 million.

Tiffany squeezed out a 1 percent increase in sales to reach $421 million in the Americas. It cited a downturn in spending by foreign tourists as a reason for the soft sales.

Sales rose 15 percent to $283 million in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly from strong demand in China. Meanwhile, sales fell 8 percent to $139 million in Japan and rose 5 percent to $110 million in Europe.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIF