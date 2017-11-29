Cape Wind opponents appeal federal decision upholding lease

Opponents of a proposed wind farm off Cape Cod are appealing a federal agency's decision to leave in place the long-stalled project's ocean lease.

The Alliance to Protect Nantucket Sound says it filed a notice of appeal Tuesday with the Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals along with the town of Barnstable, the Massachusetts Fishermen's Partnership, the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe and local other organizations.

The appeal comes after the Interior Department in September reaffirmed Cape Wind's federal lease of 46 square miles in Nantucket Sound, which runs through 2041. The company sought to become nation's first offshore wind farm 16 years ago with a 130-turbine project.

Opponents say federal officials should have taken into consideration that the project is no longer viable. Cape Wind officials didn't immediately comment.