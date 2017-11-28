On Our Radar

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 26, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Despicable Me 3

2. The Hitman's Bodyguard

3. Atomic Blonde

4. Wind River (2017)

5. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

6. Wonder Woman (2017)

7. American Assassin

8. War for the Planet of the Apes

9. Spider-Man: Homecoming

10. Elf (2003)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Wind River (2017)

2. Home Again (2017)

3. Beatriz At Dinner

4. Good Time

5. Sweet Virginia

6. Kedi

7. California Typewriter

8. Almost Friends

9. The Dinner

10. The Villainess

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.