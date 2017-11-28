The Latest: Homeowners plead with city for their street

The Latest on the sale of a private street in San Francisco (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The British consul general in San Francisco and others who own property on an exclusive gated street are testifying that they had no idea the sidewalk to their street was a separate tax lot that could be sold.

They argued at a hearing Tuesday that the city treasurer should never have sold the street without doing more to notify them it was for sale.

An investor bought the private street for $90,000 at an auction after the Presidio Terrace Association failed to pay property taxes on it for two decades. The residents are asking San Francisco supervisors to rescind the sale.

The treasurer's office had sent the $14 annual tax notices to an outdated address, along with a notice in 2015 announcing the sale.

The residents argued Tuesday that they are law-abiding, taxpaying citizens.

12:05 a.m.

A group of wealthy homeowners whose private street was auctioned off after years of unpaid property taxes is asking San Francisco leaders to reverse the sale.

The association representing some three dozen homeowners says the city treasurer should never have sold the street without doing more to notify them that their property was for sale.

The owners say annual tax bills of $14 and an auction notice were sent to an outdated address.

San Francisco Treasurer Jose Cisneros says the sale is legal and it's the responsibility of property owners to update mailing addresses and pay a tax due at the same time every year.

Presidio Terrace is lined with lush landscaping and multimillion-dollar mansions. Silicon Valley software manager Tina Lam bought the street, sidewalks and common areas for $90,000 in 2015.