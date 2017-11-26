Greek police arrest 7 for selling bogus olive oil

Greek police have arrested seven people allegedly involved in fraudulently selling large quantities of adulterated sunflower oil as olive oil in Greece and abroad.

Continue Reading Below

A family of four and three of their relatives were found operating a workshop were they added a dye to turn the yellow sunflower seed oil into a green hue resembling olive oil.

The arrests took place Sunday near the city of Larissa, in the Greek province of Thessaly, about 150 kilometers (95 miles) south of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

The adulterated oil was sold in five-liter (1.32-gallon) cans to Greek consumers and exported, in one-ton pallets, mainly to Germany.

The product was peddled as "extra-virgin olive oil, straight from the producer." Its domestic price was about 50 percent cheaper than the real thing.

___

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been corrected to show that arrests took place Sunday, not Saturday.