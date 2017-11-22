FTC says it is evaluating 'serious issues' raised in Uber's handling of a data breach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, which investigates companies accused of being sloppy with consumer data, said it was "closely evaluating the serious issues" raised in Uber's handling of its hack last year, an FTC spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We are aware of press reports describing a breach in late 2016 at Uber and Uber officials’ actions after that breach. We are closely evaluating the serious issues raised," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)