The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 19, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Atomic Blonde
2. Wind River (2017)
3. Spider-Man: Homecoming
4. Logan Lucky
5. Wonder Woman (2017)
6. Cars 3
7. Baby Driver
8. Girls Trip
9. War for the Planet of the Apes
10. The Hitman's Bodyguard
iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:
1. Wind River (2017)
2. Band Aid
3. Kedi
4. Sweet Virginia
5. Almost Friends
6. The Trip to Spain
7. Pilgrimage
8. Gilbert
9. Columbus
10. Bushwick
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.