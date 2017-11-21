On Our Radar

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 19, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Atomic Blonde

2. Wind River (2017)

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming

4. Logan Lucky

5. Wonder Woman (2017)

6. Cars 3

7. Baby Driver

8. Girls Trip

9. War for the Planet of the Apes

10. The Hitman's Bodyguard

iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:

1. Wind River (2017)

2. Band Aid

3. Kedi

4. Sweet Virginia

5. Almost Friends

6. The Trip to Spain

7. Pilgrimage

8. Gilbert

9. Columbus

10. Bushwick

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.