Medtronic, Hormel and Jacobs jump while Signet tumbles

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Medtronic PLC, up $3.76 to $82.66

The medical device company said sales of heart devices, including newer products, drove its second-quarter sales higher.

Hormel Foods Inc., up $1.12 to $34.52

The maker of Spam and other products reported strong earnings and sales, and investors were pleased with its full-year forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $23.05 to $52.79

The jewelry company slashed its annual forecast because of problems related to the sale of its credit portfolio.

Campbell Soup Co., down $4.09 to $45.84

The packaged food company had a disappointing third quarter as soup sales dropped and logistic costs rose.

Lowe's Co., down 87 cents to $80.59

The home improvement retailer had a solid third quarter, but unlike rival Home Depot, it didn't raise its annual forecasts.

Mellanox Technologies Ltd., up $5.45 to $56.50

Activist investment firm Starboard Value disclosed a 9.8 percent stake in the chipmaker.

DSW Inc., down $2.98 to $19.55

The shoe retailer wrote down the value of its Ebuys business after a weak third quarter.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., up $5.52 to $64.86

The construction and technical services company had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.