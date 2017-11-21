The 30 Dow Jones Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is probably the one stock market indicator that most people can name right away. Dating to 1885, it's the second-oldest active market index, after sibling Dow Jones Transportation Average, and it's the most widely covered.

How many stocks are in the DJIA?

Today, there are 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The total has grown over time: Initially, the index had just 12 components, representing the major public industrial companies of the day. Today, the 30 companies in the index cover all of the major sectors of the U.S. stock market except for transportation and utilities. One thing to remember: Despite its name, the DJIA hasn't been limited to traditional "industrial" companies for many years.

All of the companies in the DJIA are considered major players in their respective industries. Most are household names.

How is the DJIA calculated?

Most of the indices familiar to investors are "market-capitalization-weighted", meaning that the companies with higher valuations have more influence on the index's movements. In the case of the S&P 500, the price movements of highly valued companies like Apple and ExxonMobil have a much greater influence on the index's value than do companies with smaller market caps.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is very different. The DJIA is a "price-weighted" index, meaning that the companies with higher stock prices have greater weight in the index's calculation. But the DJIA isn't just the sum of the stock prices of the 30 stocks: It's a scaled average, meaning that the index's value is adjusted to account for historic stock splits, dividends, and other changes to the individual stocks over time.

Are the DJIA stocks good investments?

Does being in the Dow Jones Industrial Average make a stock a good place to put your money? That depends on your perspective, and possibly on your investing goals. If you're looking for big, sturdy, "blue chip" stocks, it's certainly a place to start looking. And many of the DJIA component stocks pay good dividends. In fact, seven of the DJIA stocks are Dividend Aristocrats, meaning that they have raised dividends at least once a year for the last 25 years. Those stocks are marked with an asterisk (*) in the chart below.

What are the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

Here are the 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average today.

Company Year Added 3M* (NYSE: MMM) 1976 American Express (NYSE: AXP) 1982 Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) 2015 Boeing (NYSE: BA) 1987 Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) 1991 Chevron* (NYSE: CVX) 2008 Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) 2009 Coca-Cola* (NYSE: KO) 1987 DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) 2017 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) 1991 ExxonMobil* (NYSE: XOM) 1928 General Electric (NYSE: GE) 1907 Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) 2013 The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) 1999 IBM (NYSE: IBM) 1979 Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) 1999 Johnson & Johnson* (NYSE: JNJ) 1997 JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) 1991 McDonald's* (NYSE: MCD) 1985 Merck (NYSE: MRK) 1979 Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) 1999 Nike (NYSE: NKE) 2013 Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) 2004 Procter & Gamble* (NYSE: PG) 1932 Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) 2009 United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) 1939 UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) 2012 Verizon (NYSE: VZ) 2004 Visa (NYSE: V) 2013 Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) 1997

For breaking news and analysis on the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, head right to the front page of The Motley Fool.

