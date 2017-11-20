Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and industrial companies.

Chipmaker Cavium jumped 8.6 percent early Monday after agreeing to be acquired by Marvell Technology.

Energy stocks continued to lag the market. The price of oil was down about 1 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,580. The index is coming off its second straight weekly loss.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,390. The Nasdaq slipped rose 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,7293.