A look at 5 NYC hotels, each with something special to offer

New York City has hundreds of hotels, and many have something truly special to offer. Here's a quick look at five of them.

The Beekman is located in an 1881 building in Lower Manhattan with a glorious nine-story atrium surrounded by beautiful balconies.

The Moxy Times Square's playful decor includes a rooftop bar and lounge with carousel, minigolf and topiary bears.

The Public hotel on the Lower East Side has cool coworking spaces, from stadium-style seating to long, white sofas.

The Library hotel has 6,000 books and its rooms are numbered and themed according to categories in the Dewey Decimal System.

Maybe you know Baccarat as the maker of fine French crystal. There's also a Baccarat hotel, with a sumptuous decor that includes crystal chandeliers and perfect red roses.