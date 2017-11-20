EU's Barnier says UK must offer Ireland solutions for Brexit

The European Union's top Brexit negotiator says that is up to the United Kingdom to offer solutions on how to settle its border with Ireland and insisted it was not up to the EU to offer compromises.

Michel Barnier told a conference Monday that London would need to provide clear proposals soon if they were to find a way for the U.K. to leave the EU but still have a transparent, open border with Ireland.

He said that "those who wanted Brexit must offer solutions." The EU wants "sufficient progress" on the Irish issue, the rights of EU citizens remaining in Britain and the outstanding bill Britain must pay before the negotiations can move to future relations next month.