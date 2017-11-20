Confederate Motors rebranding as Curtiss Motorcycles in 2018

High-end motorcycle maker Confederate Motors Inc. is changing its name and abandoning internal combustion engines.

Starting in January, the Birmingham-based company will be known as Curtiss Motorcycle Co., after aviation and motorcycling pioneer Glenn H. Curtiss who died in 1930.

While Confederate motorcycles featured astronomical price tags, the Curtiss brand will feature a series of electric-powered bikes that the company say will "fit every pocketbook."

The company said Monday that its first new model, the Hercules, will feature two electric motors made by California's Zero Motorcycles. It is scheduled to be unveiled in May.

The last Confederate-branded motorcycle, the FA-13 Combat Bomber, retails for $155,000.

The company didn't offer an explanation for the name change. The move comes amid a nationwide re-examination of symbols linked to the Civil War-era Confederacy.