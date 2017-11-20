AT&T confident court will reject Justice Department challenge to Time Warner deal

AT&T Inc (T) said on Monday it is confident a federal court reject the Justice Department's expected challenge to its planned $85. 4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX).

Continue Reading Below

The company's general counsel, David McAtee, said the suit was "a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent." He added in a statement that the company saw "no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently" than other vertical mergers.