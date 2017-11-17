On Our Radar

U.S. monitoring Saudi situation amid post-purge wealth deals

Middle East Reuters

Tortoise Capital Portfolio Manager Rob Thummel explains how the power play in Saudi Arabia impacts the energy markets. video

How the Saudi Arabia shakeup impacted oil

Tortoise Capital Portfolio Manager Rob Thummel explains how the power play in Saudi Arabia impacts the energy markets.

The United States is closely watching the situation in Saudi Arabia amid reported asset agreements between Saudi authorities and some detainees in an anti-corruption crackdown, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Asked about the agreements to hand over wealth for detainees' freedom, Mnuchin told CNBC "I think that the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman) is doing a great job at transforming the country," adding that the United States was "obviously monitoring the situation."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Katanga Johnson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments