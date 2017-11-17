Lower pound boosting inbound tourism to Britain

Many British businesses are becoming cautious as they try to gauge the impact of the country's looming departure from the European Union. But there's one industry enjoying a "Brexit bounce" — the tourism sector.

Continue Reading Below

The sharp fall in the pound since last year's Brexit vote — it's down around 15 percent against a range of currencies — has made the country a more appealing tourist destination.

Official figures released Friday show that overseas residents made 3.9 million visits to Britain in August, up 5 percent on a year earlier.

The lower pound, however, makes overseas travel more expensive for the British and the figures suggest it has had an impact. The number of Britons going abroad was down 3 percent at 8.9 million in August, the main month for holidays.