Ask a Fool: Why Did General Electric Cut Its Dividend, and Are My Other Dividend Stocks Safe?

Q: General Electric just cut its dividend in half. Why would it do that, and how can I tell if my other stocks could do the same?

Continue Reading Below

General Electric (NYSE: GE) cut its dividend in half in order to save money. The company hasn't been making enough money to cover its dividend recently, and the cut will save GE more than $4 billion per year. GE's free cash flow has declined for six years in a row, so cost-cutting measures had become necessary.

There's no way to predict with 100% reliability whether a company will be able to maintain or grow its dividend payments in perpetuity, but there are a few things that can indicate your dividends might be in trouble.

The most important dividend-related metric to know is the payout ratio. This is simply a stock's dividend, expressed as a percentage of its earnings. For example, if a stock pays $0.50 in dividends this year and earns $1.00, its payout ratio is 50%. A payout ratio of 60% or less is generally considered healthy, and 100% or more implies that the stock isn't earning enough to pay its dividend.

In GE's case, the company was paying out dividends at a rate of $0.96 per year, yet it had only earned $0.86 per share over the past year. This is a payout ratio of 112% and was a clear sign to GE's investors that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Other warning signs include declining earnings or free cash flow, a debt load that is rapidly increasing, and a history of previous cuts during a recession. If any of these apply, there's a strong chance that your dividends could be in danger -- especially if the stock has a high payout ratio.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of Nov. 6, 2017.

Matthew Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.