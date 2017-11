Viacom reports 2.9% rise in revenue

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc (VIAB), the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount, reported a 2.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as a rise in theatrical revenue offset declines in U.S. affiliate revenue.

Net profit attributable to Viacom rose to $674 million, or $1.67 per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept.30 from $254 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.32 billion from $3.23 billion.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)