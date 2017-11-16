Stocks surge on GOP tax bill, Walmart earnings

Stocks rose sharply Thursday after lawmakers in the House passed the GOP's tax reform bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 187 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 gained 21 points, and the Nasdaq Composite added 87 points.



Walmart (WMT) jumped nearly 11% on the session, hitting a record high of $99.68. The nation's largest retailer reported its strongest U.S. revenue growth since 2009.

Cisco (CSCO) helped carry tech stocks. The company's shares rose to their highest level since February 2001 after topping Wall Street's estimates for quarterly earnings.

