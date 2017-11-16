Russia warns US media of possible foreign agent status

Russia's Justice Ministry said Thursday it has warned several U.S. government-funded news outlets that they could be designated as foreign agents under a new bill which has yet to be fully approved.

The bill, endorsed by Russia's lower house Wednesday, comes in response to the U.S. registration of Russian state-funded RT TV as a foreign agent. It needs to be approved by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

Putin has harshly criticized the U.S. demand regarding RT as an attack on freedom of speech, and had warned that Russia would retaliate.

The loosely phrased Russian bill says that any government- or private-funded foreign news outlets could be declared foreign agents, leaving it to the Justice Ministry to single them out.

The ministry said Thursday it has notified the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, along with its regional outlets, that they could be designated as foreign agents under the new legislation.

Media outlets named foreign agents will have to publicly declare themselves as such and regularly provide detailed information about their funding, finances and staffing — the same stringent requirements that have been previously applied to foreign-funded Russian NGOs, which prompted some to shut down.

Joanna Levison, director of media and public affairs at RFE/RL, said Wednesday it received the ministry's letters, in which "they inform us that we may be subject to restrictions under the 'foreign agent' law."

VOA Director Amanda Bennett said in a statement that "VOA cannot comment on and will not speculate on any proposed actions by any other entities."

"The Voice of America is an independent news source required by law to be accurate, objective and comprehensive," she said. "We remain committed to our mission to provide independent and reliable programming to our global audiences."

Kate de Pury in Moscow contributed to this report.