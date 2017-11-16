On Our Radar

Hawaiian Airlines holds onto top spot in on-time rankings

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for September. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 94.0 percent

2. Delta Air Lines 88.7 percent

3. Alaska Airlines, 86.4 percent

4. SkyWest Airlines, 86.1 percent

5. United Airlines, 85.5 percent

6. Frontier Airlines, 83.9 percent

7. American Airlines, 82.8 percent

8. Southwest Airlines, 82.4 percent

9. ExpressJet, 81.0 percent

10. Virgin America, 77.4 percent

11. Spirit Airlines, 75.1 percent

11. JetBlue Airways, 70.1 percent

Total for all covered airlines: 83.6 percent

___

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.