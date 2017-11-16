France uncorks this year's batch of Beaujolais Nouveau wine

This year's Beaujolais Nouveau has been uncorked in France in the famous wine event that spawns nationwide parties — and plenty of hangovers.

A sip from the 2017 batch of the — often rough — red wine that's only aged a short time will evoke notes of wild strawberry, raspberry and blackcurrant.

But the owner of Paris' Au Petit Chavignol restaurant, Bernard Roques-Bouges, said Thursday that the attraction of the highly-marketed annual event is simple: an excuse to party.

Roques-Bouges uncorked his first bottles at midnight Wednesday in the third week of November, as is tradition in the 24-hour celebration.

The merriment is taking place despite wine volumes being lower than normal this year owing to vine damage from frost, hail and drought.