Target's 3Q earnings topped expectations

FILE - This Wednesday, June 29, 2016, file photo, shows a Target store in Hialeah, Fla.

A Target store in Hialeah, Fla.

Target reported a better-than-expected 0.9 percent rise in comparable sales, as price cuts on several everyday items helped drive traffic at its stores and website.

Analysts on average had expected sales at stores open at least a year to increase 0.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $480 million, or 88 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $608 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier, on higher selling and general expenses.

