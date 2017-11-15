Muni bond Tuesday update: 10-year yield increases

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Tuesday, Nov. 14:

BIGGEST MOVER: One-year bonds. Yield rose 12 basis points over the last week to 1.20 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield rose 1 basis point to 1.30 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 100 basis points, down from 102 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 151 basis points, down from 156 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield rose 1 basis point to 2.30 percent, compared with 2.38 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been widening over the last week. It was 8 basis points on Nov. 7. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 51 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield fell by less than a basis point to 2.81 percent, compared with 2.84 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.