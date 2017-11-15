6 die in short-range passenger plane's crash in Russia

Russian officials say that a short-range passenger plane has crashed on approach to landing in far eastern Russia, killing six people.

Continue Reading Below

The Investigative Committee says the L-410 twin-engine turboprop has crashed while trying to land at a small airport near the village of Nelkan. The aircraft, which belonged to regional carrier Khabarovsk Airlines, was on a regular flight to Nelkan from Khabarovsk, which is near a border with China.

Authorities said a 3-year old girl survived Wednesday's crash with non-life threatening injuries. Her parents weren't on the flight.

Investigators were looking at adverse weather, a crew error or technical malfunctions as possible reasons behind the crash.

The L-410 is a Czech-made short-range aircraft developed in the 1960s. A few regional airlines in Russia use such planes among other international operators.