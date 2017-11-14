Why Buffalo Wild Wings, Mattel, and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Jumped Today

Tuesday was a negative day on Wall Street, as major benchmarks fell back from their modest gains on Monday. Stocks did manage to recover from more extensive losses earlier in the day, but anxiety about key issues like tax reform and the naming of replacements for current leaders of the Federal Reserve continued to weigh on market sentiment to at least a small extent. Even in a somewhat gloomy environment, some individual stocks managed to post big gains on encouraging company-specific news. Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD), Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) were among the best performers on the day. Below, we'll look more closely at these stocks to tell you why they did so well.

Buffalo Wild Wings gets eaten up

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings soared 24% after the sports-oriented restaurant chain received a buyout bid from a private equity investment company. Roark Capital offered to purchase Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 billion, offering shareholders $150 per share in cash for the beer and chicken wing purveyor. Buffalo Wild Wings stock had already risen recently, generating positive momentum from a highly favorable quarterly earnings report that showed success in key new promotions and more beneficial cost structuring. The stock now trades about 2% below the offer price, reflecting excitement that a deal could get done but a lack of confidence that Buffalo Wild Wings will get a better bid either from another buyer or from Roark Capital.

Mattel keeps climbing

Mattel stock picked up another 5% on continued speculation about the possibility of a merger. The toymaker's shares had already climbed more than 20% on Monday on reports that rival Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) was close to making an offer to purchase Mattel. So far, the two companies haven't weighed in with comments on the rumors, but analysts haven't hesitated to look at the potential consequences of a deal, as well as possible obstacles that could stand in the way of its happening. If an agreement doesn't happen, both stocks could quickly give back the ground that they've gained over the past two days.

Kulicke gets comfortable

Finally, shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries jumped 20%. The semiconductor equipment manufacturer reported fiscal fourth-quarter financials that were extremely strong, including a gain in revenue of almost half and a substantial rise in net income. Favorable prospects for the new fiscal year also bolstered investor sentiment, and Kulicke believes that strength in the overall semiconductor industry should drive demand that will make fiscal 2018 another good year for its business. With the stock now trading at levels not seen since the tech boom in the late 1990s, Kulicke and Soffa needs to make the most of good times while they last.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Buffalo Wild Wings and Hasbro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.