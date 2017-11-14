The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 12, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Cars 3
2. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
3. The Hitman's Bodyguard
4. Spider-Man: Homecoming
5. War for the Planet of the Apes
6. The Dark Tower
7. Baby Driver
8. Wonder Woman (2017)
9. Leap!
10. The Emoji Movie
iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:
1. Pilgrimage
2. Wind River (2017)
3. Kedi
4. The Beguiled (2017)
5. Newness
6. Columbus
7. Good Time
8. Chuck
9. Mune: Guardian of the Moon
10. Mayhem
