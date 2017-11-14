On Our Radar

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 12, 2017:

Continue Reading Below

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Cars 3

2. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

3. The Hitman's Bodyguard

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Continue Reading Below

5. War for the Planet of the Apes

6. The Dark Tower

7. Baby Driver

8. Wonder Woman (2017)

9. Leap!

10. The Emoji Movie

iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:

1. Pilgrimage

2. Wind River (2017)

3. Kedi

4. The Beguiled (2017)

5. Newness

6. Columbus

7. Good Time

8. Chuck

9. Mune: Guardian of the Moon

10. Mayhem

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.