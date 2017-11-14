TJX meets 3Q profit forecasts

The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $641.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1 per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $8.76 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, TJX expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.14 to $1.16. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.27.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.82 per share.

TJX shares have fallen nearly 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 15 percent. The stock has dropped 6 percent in the last 12 months.

