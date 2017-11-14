Home Depot beats Street 3Q forecasts

The Home Depot Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.17 billion.

Continue Reading Below

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $25.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.52 billion.

Home Depot shares have risen 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 15 percent. The stock has risen 27 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD