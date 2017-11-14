Grains mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off .20 cent at $4.24 a bushel; Dec corn fell .60 cent 3.4140 a bushel; December oats was up 1.40 cents at $2.75 a bushel while Nov. soybeans gained 1.40 cents at $9.65 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down .33 cent at $1.2025 a pound; November feeder cattle was off .43 cent at $1.5828 a pound; December lean hogs lost .25 cent at $.6205 a pound.