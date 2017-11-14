Futures mixed, eyes on Fed speakers

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed opening for Wall Street on Tuesday, with worry about Republican tax plans and the economy's ability to deal with more rises in interest rates preventing sharper gains.

* Among early movers, Home Depot fell back around half a percent after gaining on the back of better-than-expected profit and sales at the largest U.S. home improvement chain.

* U.S.-listed shares of Vodafone jumped about 5 percent after it raised full-year earnings growth forecast to 10 percent.

* Investors are concerned that a tightening gap between short and long-term U.S. government bond yields suggests the Federal Reserve may be in danger of hiking rates too much and killing longer term inflation and growth.

* Fed chair Janet Yellen told a European Central Bank conference in Frankfurt the Fed's guidance about its likely future policy path is beneficial but should always be viewed as conditional on how the economy actually develops.

* Chicago Fed Chief Charles Evans, speaking in the same event, called for a new approach to rate-setting that would allow the central bank to respond to shocks when rate cuts alone are not enough.

* 13 central bank officials, including the heads of the European, British and Japanese central banks, are speaking at the event on Tuesday.

* Data on Tuesday is expected to show producer price increased 0.1 percent in October, compared with a rise of 0.4 percent a month earlier. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* Wall Street stocks rose on Monday as a sharp drop in General Electric shares was more than offset by gains in high dividend-paying sectors including consumer staples and utilities.

Futures snapshot at 7:02 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.05 percent, with 21,101 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.12 percent, with 131,676 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.02 percent, on volume of 21,734 contracts.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)