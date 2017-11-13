Radhika Jones will be new Vanity Fair editor-in-chief

Vanity Fair has chosen its successor to longtime editor-in-chief Graydon Carter.

Radhika Jones, who for the past year has been editorial director of the books department at The New York Times, will join Vanity Fair on Dec. 11. Carter, editor in chief since 1992, announced earlier this year that he was stepping down.

In a statement Monday, CEO Bob Sauerberg of parent company Conde Nast said that Jones was an "exceptionally talented editor" who would combine "distinctive journalism with culture and humor." Jones, 44, has previously worked at Time and The Paris Review. She tweeted Monday that she was "honored and excited" to follow Carter.