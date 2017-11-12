UK's May under pressure from 2 sides as Brexit crunch looms

British Prime Minister Theresa May is caught in the high-pressure vise of the Brexit debate as she tries to get a key plank in the government's plans through Parliament.

The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill is set to return this week to the House of Commons, where it faces a flurry of amendments from lawmakers.

Opponents of Britain leaving the EU will try to limit the government's executive powers and give Parliament a vote on any final deal with the bloc.

Meanwhile, Brexit proponents are pressuring May not to compromise in the ongoing divorce negotiations.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reports that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove have warned May not to waver in the ambition for Britain to be "a fully independent self-governing country."