What visitors need to know about Italy's new Eataly World

Some practical tips for visiting the Eataly World agro-food park showcasing Italian food from field to table, opening Nov. 15 in Bologna.

HOURS: Daily 10 a.m.-midnight.

GETTING THERE: Located on the outskirts of Bologna, a 40-minute drive from the city's airport. Shuttle buses available from the main train station every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to midnight, more often on weekends, 5 euros one way, 7 euros roundtrip. Buses are marked with Italian name for Eataly World FICO. Bologna is about 250 miles (400 km) from Rome, reachable by plane, train or car. Free parking for first two hours.

GETTING AROUND: Free three-wheeled Bianchi bikes come with a cart and refrigerator. A park train circles the perimeter, 1 euro.

FEES: Free admission. There are fees for workshops, which can be booked ahead at www.eatalyworld.it/en/plan . Visiting the six pavilions costs 10 euros for all or 2 euros each. The pavilions' interactive installations demonstrate agricultural and food production. In one, visitors can plant seeds for lettuce, basil or arugula, and track the growth cycle for a month via the Internet.

RESTAURANTS AND GASTRONOMY: 47 kiosks, restaurants and bars. Options range from a 5-euro combo of a skewered meat arrosticini with a glass of wine to full sit-down dinners or lunches.

AGRICULTURE/ANIMAL HUSBANDRY: Open-air fields grow vegetables, grains, aromatic herbs and legumes, as well as fruit in orchards. The park is also home to more than 200 farm animals used for milk, eggs and other products.

OTHER ACTIVITIES: Mini-golf, handball court, beach volleyball pit, indoor playground, activity area for younger children.