The Latest: Japan's Abe says Canada differs on TPP 11 deal

The Latest on the summit of 21 Pacific Rim economies in Vietnam (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says talks on a Pacific Rim trade pact have stalled after Canada said it could not accept a proposed basic agreement on proceeding without the United States.

Abe made the comments Friday after meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, in Danang, Vietnam, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership in January. Leaders of the 11 countries remaining in the TPP had been due to meet and endorse a deal worked out in last-minute talks overnight.

There was no immediate word on Canada's stance. However, Trudeau said days earlier that Canada would not be rushed into an agreement.